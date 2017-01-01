No more toggling between your collaboration app and your time reports.
We’ve built a simple and flexible Time-Tracking service to fit your team needs and workflow.
Azendoo Time-Tracking will save you a lot of time and hassle by reuniting project organization, team collaboration and time reporting all in one place.
No need to keep manually calculating timesheets
With Azendoo Time-Tracking, not only do we help you report on time spent but we also compare it with the number of hours you estimated for a task or a project.
Forget MS Excel and pivot table With Azendoo, you instantly see how your team is doing and spot bottlenecks on a project or a task.
Azendoo’s built-in reporting analyzes your data so you don’t have to. You’ll have a deep understanding of your current work and history to keep making the right decisions.
Azendoo Time-Tracking gives you real-time information on staff, tasks, clients, etc., keeping your projects on time and on budget.
All your tasks and time entries are kept in sync across our web, desktop and mobile applications, in real time. Easy!
This way you can choose to log your time on our mobile app and stay in sync with your team as they check progress and reports online from the office.
Time tracking activation request
Time Tracking is a new service that fully integrates with Azendoo.
To enable it and test it free for 30 days, please get in touch and fill in this form.
